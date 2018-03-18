"The data analytics firm that worked with Donald Trump’s election team and the winning Brexit campaign harvested millions of Facebook profiles of US voters, in one of the tech giant’s biggest ever data breaches, and used them to build a powerful software program to predict and influence choices at the ballot box.Revealed: 50 million Facebook profiles harvested for Cambridge Analytica in major data breach | News | The Guardian
A whistleblower has revealed to the Observer how Cambridge Analytica – a company owned by the hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer, and headed at the time by Trump’s key adviser Steve Bannon – used personal information taken without authorisation in early 2014 to build a system that could profile individual US voters, in order to target them with personalised political advertisements."
Sunday, March 18, 2018
Another busy week ahead for the Facebook PR and legal departments; also see Democrats call on Cambridge Analytica head to testify again before Congress (The Guardian)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 1:11 PM
