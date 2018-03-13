Also see Apple to acquire digital magazine service Texture (Apple Newsroom)
"As the debate continues over fake news and the role that aggregators like Facebook have played in spreading it, Apple is making an acquisition that could help it lay out a position as a purveyor of trusted information. The iPhone maker is buying Texture, a magazine virtual newsstand that’s known as the “Netflix of magazine publishing” that gives readers access to around 200 magazines for a monthly fee of $9.99.From Apple’s latest acquisition will let it distribute magazines like the Atlantic and Bon Appétit (Washington Post):
“We’re excited Texture will join Apple, along with an impressive catalog of magazines from many of the world’s leading publishers,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software & Services, in a statement. “We are committed to quality journalism from trusted sources and allowing magazines to keep producing beautifully designed and engaging stories for users.”"
For Apple, the purchase of Texture is also an opportunity to highlight the company's role as a trusted news distributor at a time when the American public is worried about the credibility of information from technology giants. Apple’s approach to pressing questions of news reliability and the role of human curation differs from rivals Google, Facebook and Amazon. While Facebook and YouTube rely almost exclusively on software tools to decide what news people will see — Facebook fired its news curators in 2016 — Apple has a human editorial team for Apple News, the company’s news aggregator app that comes pre-installed in smartphones. Human editorial teams also work for the company’s podcasts app and Apple Music.Apple acquires digital newsstand Texture as it doubles down on content ‘from trusted sources’ | TechCrunch