"Paying for a subscription is a clear indication that you value and trust your subscribed publication as a source. So we’ll also highlight those sources across Google surfaces, beginning with a dedicated module on Search. When you search for a news topic for which your subscribed publication has relevant results, we’ll showcase these so they’re easy for you to see and access—without disrupting search ranking for the rest of the page."Introducing Subscribe with Google
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Introducing Subscribe with Google (Google blog)
Subtly significant subscription search services -- if you opt to use Subscribe with Google; check the full post for details and The Google News Initiative: Building a stronger future for news (Google blog) for an overall Google + journalism update
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 3:08 PM
