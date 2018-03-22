"Debates over privacy have plagued Facebook for years.Users Abandon Facebook After Cambridge Analytica Findings - The New York Times
But the news that Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm that worked on President Trump’s 2016 campaign, was able to gain access to private data through the social network has sparked an unusually strong reaction among its users.
The hashtag #DeleteFacebook appeared more than 10,000 times on Twitter within a two-hour period on Wednesday, according to the analytics service ExportTweet. On Tuesday, it was mentioned 40,398 times, according to the analytics service Digimind."
Thursday, March 22, 2018
Users Abandon Facebook After Cambridge Analytica Findings - The New York Times
Cher has left the network (see her related tweet for more details)...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:25 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)