"This week marks the first anniversary of the worldwide launch of Microsoft Teams. In that time, Teams has grown significantly in both new capabilities and customer usage. Today, 200,000 organizations in 181 markets and 39 languages use Teams, including A.P. Moller–Maersk, ConocoPhillips, Macy’s, NASCAR, Navistar, RLH Corporation, and Technicolor. General Motors is also now using Teams; read more about their story.Microsoft Teams turns 1, advances vision for Intelligent Communications - Office Blogs
Teams for Intelligent Communications and Collaboration
Over the last year, Teams has evolved to become the ultimate hub for teamwork. Built on the strength and scale of Office 365 with over 120 million users, Teams delivers chat-based collaboration, meetings, calling, and soon, full enterprise voice features. All of this is underpinned by the Microsoft Graph, allowing for rich AI capabilities. As part of Office 365, Teams uniquely delivers these capabilities at scale, with enterprise-grade security and compliance standards to meet the needs of a global business."
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Check the full post for links and more details; also see Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack (Reuters)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:21 AM
