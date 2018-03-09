"Tailing an intense February that saw SpaceX successfully complete inaugural launches of both Falcon Heavy and two Starlink prototype satellites, the next three weeks of March are likely to be relatively quiet. However, by all appearances, SpaceX is preparing for a frenetic end-of-month that could include three Falcon 9 launches from three separate SpaceX launch pads, all in a single week, and as many as six launches total between March 29 and April 30.SpaceX aims for 3 rocket launches in a single week, 6 launches in 1 month
If successful, this series of missions would smash all of SpaceX’s past launch cadence records – six launches in little more than a single month, two reused flights in four days, three launches in one week, and two East coast launches in three days, not to mention the debut of Falcon 9 Block 5. To put this level of activity in perspective, SpaceX could complete the equivalent of four months or 33% of all of their 2017 launches in a single month. SpaceX’s aggressive goal of 30 launches in 2018 still means that the company could complete a full 1/5th of their scheduled manifest in less than five weeks, a cadence that – if maintained for a full year – would equate to 60-70 launches in 12 months."
Friday, March 09, 2018
SpaceX aims for 3 rocket launches in a single week, 6 launches in 1 month (Teslarati)
Tbd if that exceeds the current Tesla Model 3 production rate...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:08 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)