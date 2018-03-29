""We’ve tended to assume that because you can do something, you should,” Scott McDonald, chief executive of the ad group, said in an interview on Tuesday. He added that advertisers had been more concerned with the accuracy and validity of data they received from technology companies than with asking whether they should be collecting that data and using it to target consumers in the first place.Soul-Searching From Ad Group That Lauded Cambridge Analytica - The New York Times
Mr. McDonald addressed the Cambridge Analytica situation and the need for new guidelines during a speech on Wednesday morning at the group’s annual convention in New York."
Thursday, March 29, 2018
Perhaps destined to be a futile search...
