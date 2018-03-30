For details on Brad Parscale's experience in deftly leveraging Facebook for disinformation and voter suppression, see How He Used Facebook to Win (New York Review of Books); also see Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon Because He Wants to Crush the Washington Post (New York Magazine)
"Several current and former officials said that Mr. Trump regularly conflates Amazon with The Post. Mr. Bezos owns the paper privately, separate from his role at Amazon.Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes - The New York Times
Brad Parscale, the president’s 2020 campaign manager, on Thursday channeled Mr. Trump’s anger about The Post in a tweet of his own, saying: “Do not forget to mention that @amazon has probably 10x the data on every American that @facebook does. All that data and own a political newspaper, The @washingtonpost. Hmm…”"