"Don't expect to start saying, "Watson, what's the weather?" or "Watson, play They Might be Giants" to an IBM-branded speaker anytime soon. Instead, Watson Assistant will function as the behind-the-scenes brains for a variety of new digital helpers made by a variety of businesses for your home and in stores, airports, hotels and cars.
For example, Watson Assistant is already in use at Munich Airport to power a robot that can tell you directions and gate information. The assistant is in development by BMW for an in-car voice helper. Also, Chameleon Technology in the UK created a Watson Assistant-driven platform called I-VIE that helps people manage their energy usage."
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
IBM offers up Watson Assistant, its answer to Amazon’s Alexa - CNET
Watson, what's the departure gate for my flight to Toronto, USA?
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:16 AM
