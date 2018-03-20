"The stock was hit with downgrades from a number of analysts following the results, with those at Bank of America Corp. shifting from Buy to Neutral. Oracle’s shares were down 8.4 percent at 6.46 a.m. during early trading Tuesday in New York.Oracle's New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates - Bloomberg
Under Mark Hurd and Safra Catz, who share the chief executive officer title, Oracle has bet its future on a new version of its database software that automates more functions and a growing suite of cloud-based applications. Last quarter’s results were a reminder that the company still faces stiff competition from cloud vendors including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Salesforce.com Inc.
“They missed the cloud number, which is the key to this transition story,” said Pat Walravens, an analyst at JMP Securities LLC. “Investors were expecting strength in new licenses, and that decreased. This is a quarter when Salesforce and Adobe told you that IT spending was strong, but Oracle hasn’t benefited from that.”"
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
Oracle's New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates - Bloomberg
Tangentially, see Billionaire Larry Ellison has a new consumer wellness company called Sensei (TechCrunch)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:20 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)