"Airtable, a spreadsheet app that has become one of Silicon Valley's sleeper hits, has raised $52 million in new funding in a round led by Caffeinated Capital and CRV to bring its total to $62.6 million.Airtable CEO Howie Liu interview on getting $52 million in funding - Business Insider
When it was founded in 2012, Airtable was a small, business-focused spreadsheet program. It has since found new audiences, as companies like Tesla, Airbnb, and WeWork — as well as smaller teams and individual users — have come to rely on Airtable to organize their data.
The secret to Airtable's success, according to its CEO, Howie Liu, is that it makes it easy to make a custom app. Every cell of an Airtable spreadsheet can store anything, including photos and lists. Adding an interface on top can turn it into a simple but powerful app — without coding."
Friday, March 16, 2018
For an investor perspective, see Airtable: the application platform that’s redefining software (CRV)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:07 AM
