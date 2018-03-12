"“These dominant platforms are able to lock in their position by creating barriers for competitors,” Berners-Lee writes in an open letter published today on the Web Foundation’s website. “They acquire startup challengers, buy up new innovations and hire the industry’s top talent. Add to this the competitive advantage that their user data gives them and we can expect the next 20 years to be far less innovative than the last.”Platform power is crushing the web, warns Berners-Lee | TechCrunch
The concentration of power in the hands of a few mega platforms is also the source of the current fake news crisis, in Berners-Lee’s view, because he says platform power has made it possible for people to “weaponise the web at scale” — echoing comments made by the UK prime minister last year when she called out Russia for planting fakes online to try to disrupt elections."
Monday, March 12, 2018
Platform power is crushing the web, warns Berners-Lee | TechCrunch
See The web is under threat. Join us and fight for it. (World Wide Web Foundation) for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:51 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)