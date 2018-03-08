From a snapshot that reads a lot like a PR piece; in other Peter Thiel news, @karaswisher, in a tweet response to the NYT article, notes: "You, @peterthiel complete me — if you would only have a chit chat with me about diversity in tech or, say, bots. Thus, I am hereby publicly begging you to come & have a frank hardball discussion at Code 2018 5/29/30 rather than this knitting circle #meow"
"The anger now being turned on Facebook, Mr. Thiel argued, is less about Russia specifically and more about tech arrogance — its failure to do so much for so many. It is a sentiment that helped put Mr. Trump in the White House.Peter Thiel’s Money Talks, in Contentious Ways. But What Does He Say? - The New York Times
“The Trump campaign slogan, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was perhaps the single most offensive thing you could say to Silicon Valley,” he said. “Silicon Valley says the future is going to be better than the past. That is the propaganda, if you will.”
A friend of his in Silicon Valley had the idea of running for governor of California this year. Mr. Thiel’s advice was that he had better have a good answer to this question: Why is tech good for the average person in California? The answer, he cautioned, couldn’t be a banality, such as “it’s making us more connected,” and it couldn’t be utopian, such as “it’s going to cure all diseases.”"