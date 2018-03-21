WhatsApp co-founder joins call to #DeleteFacebook as fallout intensifies | Technology | The Guardian:

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

#awkward
"Facebook’s troubles entered a fourth day with a rising chorus of people – including the co-founder of WhatsApp – joining the #DeleteFacebook movement as the Federal Trade Commission was reported to be investigating the company’s handling of personal data. 
Momentum gathered behind the #DeleteFacebook campaign, with several media outlets publishing guides to permanently deleting your Facebook account. One surprising voice to emerge was that of Brian Acton, the co-founder of WhatsApp, which was bought by Facebook for $19bn in 2014.

Acton, who left WhatsApp in late 2017, posted to Twitter: “It is time. #deletefacebook.”"
