"A post in three parts: First, I dissect a specimen of the current elitist media attack on Facebook and its users as a guidepost on the path to moral panic. Second, as a counterpoint, I admire a report about how the leaders of our tomorrow — the youth of Parkland — are using social media to change the world. Third, I will tell Facebook it is not doing nearly enough to fix itself and if it does not act more decisively, honestly, and quickly, it will invite short-sighted regulation that could ruin the net for us all."To Facebook — and Its Critics: Please Don’t Screw Up Our Internet
Monday, March 26, 2018
To Facebook — and Its Critics: Please Don’t Screw Up Our Internet (Whither News?)
An extensive and insightful Facebook reality check by Jeff Jarvis
