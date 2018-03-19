"A British television station broadcast video Monday apparently showing the head of the data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica, which worked for President Trump’s 2016 campaign, talking about using bribes, traps involving sex workers and other unethical tactics to swing elections around the world.Cambridge Analytica CEO appears to talk about using bribes and sex workers to sway elections on secretly recorded news video - The Washington Post
The broadcast by Channel 4 News offered no evidence that such methods were used during Cambridge Analytica’s work for the Trump campaign, which paid the firm at least $6 million. But the broadcast sparked a fresh round of questions about a company already embroiled in controversy about its use of personal information from tens of millions of Facebooks users — the vast majority of whom had no idea their names, likes and work histories had been collected for political purposes."
Monday, March 19, 2018
I'm guessing few people will be surprised to learn that a company associated with Steve Bannon and Robert Mercer would resort to such tactics...
