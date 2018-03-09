Let's hope we don't similarly bias neural networks... Also see The Grim Conclusions of the Largest-Ever Study of Fake News (The Atlantic), which concludes: "In short, social media seems to systematically amplify falsehood at the expense of the truth, and no one—neither experts nor politicians nor tech companies—knows how to reverse that trend. It is a dangerous moment for any system of government premised on a common public reality."
"What if the scourge of false news on the internet is not the result of Russian operatives or partisan zealots or computer-controlled bots? What if the main problem is us?It’s True: False News Spreads Faster and Wider. And Humans Are to Blame. - The New York Times
People are the principal culprits, according to a new study examining the flow of stories on Twitter. And people, the study’s authors also say, prefer false news.
As a result, false news travels faster, farther and deeper through the social network than true news."