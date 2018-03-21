"The C of E takes about £580m a year in donations, although most are from standing orders and fees rather than cash given in church. It began looking at cashless payment due to the declining numbers of people carrying cash.Digital conversion: Church of England rolls out cashless donations | World news | The Guardian
Its portable card readers can take payments from contactless bank cards, chip and pin, Apple Pay and Google Pay. A “merchant”, expected to be a church volunteer, is needed to input transactions, most likely at the start or end of a service or event. People booking churches and halls for events will also have the option of electronic payment. The technology firms SumUp and iZettle will provide the services."
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Digital conversion: Church of England rolls out cashless donations | World news | The Guardian
Also see Heaven can't wait: Church of England offers faster way to pay (BBC)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:51 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)