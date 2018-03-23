"Founded in 2007 by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology computer science students, Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, Dropbox sells software subscriptions that let users collaborate and share files online. Until now, it was financed by private investors — including venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners — who valued the start-up at $9.4 billion, according to the research firm CB Insights. That large valuation earned Dropbox the coveted “unicorn” designation, which applies to start-ups valued at more than $1 billion.Dropbox Priced at $21 a Share in I.P.O., Valuing Company at $9.2 Billion - The New York Times
The share sale on Thursday gave Dropbox a market value of about $9.2 billion. The shares are expected start trading Friday on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DBX."
Friday, March 23, 2018
For an alternative-fact perspective, see Box CEO on Dropbox IPO: We’re like Salesforce, they’re like Netflix (MarketWatch)
