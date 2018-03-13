Tuesday, March 13, 2018

These are the top reporters on Facebook (NewsWhip)

See this tweet stream for some additional commentary from NewsWhip's CEO
"Beyond the Onion, the top authors were primarily from hyper-partisan sources like the Daily Wire, Truth Examiner, Breitbart, Washington Press, and several small but politically-charged sites. 
Within this breakdown, there were 32 conservative authors vs. six liberal authors. Most authors on our list only wrote for one site, but a couple of the conservative reporters had their work republished on other hyperpartisan offshoots."
