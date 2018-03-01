Learn with Google AI: Making ML education available to everyone (Google Keyword blog)

For more details, see Google wants to teach more people AI and machine learning with a free online course (The Verge)
"To help everyone understand how AI can solve challenging problems, we’ve created a resource called Learn with Google AI. This site provides ways to learn about core ML concepts, develop and hone your ML skills, and apply ML to real-world problems. From deep learning experts looking for advanced tutorials and materials on TensorFlow, to “curious cats” who want to take their first steps with AI, anyone looking for educational content from ML experts at Google can find it here.Learn with Google AI: Making ML education available to everyone
Learn with Google AI also features a new, free course called Machine Learning Crash Course (MLCC). The course provides exercises, interactive visualizations, and instructional videos that anyone can use to learn and practice ML concepts.
Our engineering education team originally developed this fast-paced, practical introduction to ML fundamentals for Googlers. So far, more than 18,000 Googlers have enrolled in MLCC, applying lessons from the course to enhance camera calibration for Daydream devices, build virtual reality for Google Earth, and improve streaming quality at YouTube. MLCC's success at Google inspired us to make it available to everyone."