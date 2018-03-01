"Beijing has officially decried the use of VPNs to evade its Great Firewall for about as long as such networks have existed, but its March 31 deadline represents a new phase in its sweeping commitment to en masse crackdowns like the taste Yokubaitis got three years ago. By the end of the month, the government says, people in China must stop using unauthorized workarounds and stick with government-licensed channels. It’s a key plank of China’s biggest push against freedom of speech in the internet era, a campaign that over the past year has aggressively censored TV programming, violent video games, and even celebrity gossip."China’s Internet Underground Fights for Its Life - Bloomberg
Thursday, March 01, 2018
China’s Internet Underground Fights for Its Life - Bloomberg
On a related note, see China’s Censors Ban Winnie the Pooh and the Letter ‘N’ After Xi’s Power Grab (NYT)
