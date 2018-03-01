"For all intents and purposes, Hangouts Chat is Google’s take on Slack, Microsoft Teams and similar projects. Since Google first announced this project, Atlassian also joined the fray with the launch of Stride. Like its competitors, Chat is available on iOS, Android and the web.Hangouts Chat, Google’s Slack competitor, comes out of beta | TechCrunch
All of these companies are essentially riffing on the same theme, but all of them put their own spin on it. For Google, that means a strong emphasis on AI. The best example for this is probably the @Meet bot that helps you schedule meetings and the @Drive bot that keeps you abreast of when files are shared with you or when people request access to one of your own documents."
Thursday, March 01, 2018
Hangouts Chat, Google’s Slack competitor, comes out of beta | TechCrunch
Competitive conversational collaboration convergence; for more details, see New ways to help teams work faster and smarter with G Suite (Google Keyword blog)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:24 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)