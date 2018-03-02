Elon Musk responds to Harvard professor Steven Pinker’s A.I. comments (CNBC)

Perhaps DeepMind's Theory of Mind work will help them understand each other's perspectives...
"Pinker's criticism of Musk echoes the sentiment the Harvard professor articulated in an op-ed published Saturday in the British paper, The Globe and Mail. In the piece, Pinker argues one of the doomsday scenarios that is overhyped is the notion that artificial intelligence will be humanity's undoing. Pinker says bemoaning unrealistic apocalyptic scenarios is dangerous to society.Elon Musk responds to Harvard professor Steven Pinker’s A.I. comments
Musk, however, says the difference between machine intelligence used for a specific use case, like driving a car, versus more generalized machine intelligence, is massive. And he is shocked Pinker would argue otherwise.
"Wow, if even Pinker doesn't understand the difference between functional/narrow AI (eg. car) and general AI, when the latter *literally* has a million times more compute power and an open-ended utility function, humanity is in deep trouble," Musk says."