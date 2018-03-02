Step 1: ban @realDonaldTrump; also see Twitter is wondering whether Twitter is bad for society — and Jack Dorsey is starting new research to find out (Recode)
"In a slew of tweets, Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said the company is starting to look at the problems on its network differently. Rather than simply looking at how it can effectively take down troubling content, he said, the company will also begin looking at how it can encourage and foster better conversation in the first place.Twitter’s asking for help on how to be less toxic - The Washington Post
“We’ve focused most of our efforts on removing content against our terms, instead of building a systemic framework to help encourage more healthy debate, conversations and critical thinking,” Dorsey said. “This is the approach we now need.”"