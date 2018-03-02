"Apple's CEO began his opening statement and summary for calendar Q4, Fiscal Q1, by stating that "Before we dive into the quarter I'd like to take a moment to talk about a significant milestone we recently crossed. Apple's active installed base reached 1.3 Billion devices in January and is at an all-time high for all of our major products." You only have to take a peek of the stats to see that Apple is on a roll and today we learn that the Apple Watch was the #1 wearable device in 2017 and, let's get real, the leader by a country mile in devices over $200. While the IDC chart below makes it look like a close race, it wasn't really. Fitbit and Xiaomi are in the poverty lane selling very cheap bands to make it look like they matter – but they don't. Apple is in a class of their own, period!"Apple Slapped the Competition Silly in the Wearables Market in Q4 to become the Champion for all of 2017 Hands Down - Patently Apple
Friday, March 02, 2018
Apple Slapped the Competition Silly in the Wearables Market in Q4 to become the Champion for all of 2017 Hands Down - Patently Apple
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:59 AM
