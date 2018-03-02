Friday, March 02, 2018

Apple Slapped the Competition Silly in the Wearables Market in Q4 to become the Champion for all of 2017 Hands Down - Patently Apple

Check the full post for IDC details

"Apple's CEO began his opening statement and summary for calendar Q4, Fiscal Q1, by stating that "Before we dive into the quarter I'd like to take a moment to talk about a significant milestone we recently crossed. Apple's active installed base reached 1.3 Billion devices in January and is at an all-time high for all of our major products." You only have to take a peek of the stats to see that Apple is on a roll and today we learn that the Apple Watch was the #1 wearable device in 2017 and, let's get real, the leader by a country mile in devices over $200. While the IDC chart below makes it look like a close race, it wasn't really. Fitbit and Xiaomi are in the poverty lane selling very cheap bands to make it look like they matter – but they don't. Apple is in a class of their own, period!"
Apple Slapped the Competition Silly in the Wearables Market in Q4 to become the Champion for all of 2017 Hands Down - Patently Apple
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 