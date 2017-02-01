"Apple said sales rose 3.3 percent to $78.4 billion, with earnings of $3.36 a share in the three months through Dec. 31. Analysts forecast profit of $3.22 a share on revenue of $77.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The shares gained as much as 3.5 percent in extended trading, after the results.Apple Sales Beat Estimates on Demand for Latest iPhones - Bloomberg
“We were surprised by the strength of iPhone 7 Plus where we were actually short of supply throughout the quarter. We’ve been able to come into supply-demand balance in January," Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said Tuesday in a telephone interview."
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
For the quarter, Apple revenue = Alphabet revenue + Microsoft revenue + $28.25B
