"The billionaire investor said on CNBC Monday that Berkshire Hathaway now holds about 133 million shares of Apple after buying yet more of the company's stock this year. That's more than double stake that Berkshire revealed earlier this month.Buffett's bite of Apple even bigger than was thought - seattlepi.com
Buffett's aggressive buying spree at Apple caught many off guard because he has historically steered clear of technology companies. But Buffett says when he looks at Apple he sees a maker of consumer products, not technology.
While Buffett says Apple's iPhones are great, he still carries a basic flip phone."
Monday, February 27, 2017
Buffett's bite of Apple even bigger than was thought - seattlepi.com
Also see Time To Sell Apple? Warren Buffett Says 'No,' But Al Gore Thinks So (Forbes)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)