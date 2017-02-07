"The hacking was particularly notable because it affected about 20 percent of the dark web, and it successfully cracked a system which is generally thought of as being protected by relatively sophisticated barriers.Anonymous Takes Down 10,000 Dark Web Sites | The Huffington Post
Users were stunned to find a message from the Anonymous crew announcing, “Hello Freedom Hosting II, you have been hacked,” the Telegraph reports.
“We are disappointed,” the message added. “This is an excerpt from your front page, ‘We have a zero tolerance policy for child pornography.’ All your files have been copied and your database has been dumped.”"
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
A world less dark
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:32 PM
