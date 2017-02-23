"Elon Musk gave Tesla Inc. shareholders the welcome news he still plans to deliver his mass-market electric sedan in July, overwhelming any concern with disclosures the company’s chief financial officer is exiting and its finances would run “close to the edge” without another cash infusion.Tesla Keeping Model 3 Steady Overshadows CFO Exit, Cash Need - Bloomberg
The Model 3 electric sedan remains on schedule and will reach production of about 5,000 units per week by the end of the year, Tesla said Wednesday. Reassurances from Musk on the car’s timing should relieve fretting over whether the company can overcome its long history of product delays, as well as the impending departure of CFO Jason Wheeler, who joined the company 15 months ago from Google Inc."
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Tesla Keeping Model 3 Steady Overshadows CFO Exit, Cash Need - Bloomberg
Financially recharged; on a related "close to the edge" note, see SolarCity’s Ties to Foreclosure Cases Raise Questions on Vetting Policies (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:54 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)