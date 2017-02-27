Sign of the Twitter times; also see Twitter, Live, and Luck (Stratechery)
"Kimmel decided to keep it short and saccharine. In a modern way. "Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?"
He added a second message: "@realDonaldTrump #Merylsayshi." This was a reference to Trump's (no longer) favorite actress Meryl Streep, who had strafed him at the Golden Globes.
The world waited to see if the president might offer one of his charming replies complete, perhaps, with at least one exclamation point."Jimmy Kimmel tweets at Trump while presenting Oscars - CNET