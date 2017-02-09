"Twitter’s didn’t finish 2016 as well as investors hoped it would.Twitter's ad business is slumping and it missed Wall Street's earnings estimates - Recode
The company missed Wall Street’s revenue estimates Thursday, reporting $717 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, just a 1 percent gain from the same quarter a year ago. It reported profits of 16 cents per share, which was higher than analysts expected.
Twitter also added 2 million new users in the quarter, and now claims 319 million monthly active users.
Wall Street analysts were looking for profits of 12 cents per share on revenue of $740 million. They also expected Twitter to report user growth of roughly 2 to 3 million new users last quarter. The shares plummeted 9 percent in pre-market trading."
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Twitter's ad business is slumping and it missed Wall Street's earnings estimates - Recode
More tumultuous times for Twitter
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:40 AM
