Fake news is killing people's minds, says Apple boss Tim Cook (The Telegraph)

"Tim Cook, the boss of Apple, is calling for governments to launch a public information campaign to fight the scourge of fake news, which is “killing people’s minds”.Fake news is killing people's minds, says Apple boss Tim Cook
In an impassioned plea, Mr Cook, boss of the world’s largest company, says that the epidemic of false reports “is a big problem in a lot of the world” and necessitates a crackdown by the authorities and technology firms.
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph, he calls for a campaign similar to those that changed attitudes on the environment to educate the public on the threat posed by fabricated online stories."
Monday, February 13, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:58 AM
