Big blues: IBM's remote-worker crackdown is company-wide, including its engineers • The Register

Following The Register's exclusive report that Big Blue was demanding marketers to work at one of six "strategic" US locations – locations chosen for them by IBM – sources say the "move or leave" program has been and will continue to be applied throughout the tech giant, with at least one other department already implementing the new rules.
IBM still will not comment on the matter."
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Apparently IBM, from an employee perspective, again means "I've Been Moved," after many years of "I'm By Myself" (working remotely)
