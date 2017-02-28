"5G is critically important for several reasons. Not only will it offer major speed increases (up to multiple gigabits/second versus current averages of around 15-20 mbits/second), it will also reduce the delays, or latency, in network traffic, and it will dramatically increase the density and reliability of wireless networks.The Messy Path to 5G | Tech.pinions - Perspective, Insight, Analysis
The problem is, the messages being shared regarding this important new technology are quite different; in some cases, diametrically so. Not only the basic concepts, but the time lines, the capabilities, and the overall relevance. The result is a lot of confusion with regard to what exactly is coming, and when and what it all means."
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
The Messy Path to 5G
Check the full post for a 5G market dynamics reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:53 AM
