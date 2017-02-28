Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The Messy Path to 5G | Tech.pinions - Perspective, Insight, Analysis

Check the full post for a 5G market dynamics reality check

"5G is critically important for several reasons. Not only will it offer major speed increases (up to multiple gigabits/second versus current averages of around 15-20 mbits/second), it will also reduce the delays, or latency, in network traffic, and it will dramatically increase the density and reliability of wireless networks.
The problem is, the messages being shared regarding this important new technology are quite different; in some cases, diametrically so. Not only the basic concepts, but the time lines, the capabilities, and the overall relevance. The result is a lot of confusion with regard to what exactly is coming, and when and what it all means."
The Messy Path to 5G | Tech.pinions - Perspective, Insight, Analysis
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 