"The announcements this year from Samsung are notably muted without the launch of a new Galaxy smartphone, but despite this being a mobile-focused conference in Barcelona this week, there were a few new Samsung devices to whet the appetite. The first is actually more of a PC, in a Windows-10 based tablet called the Galaxy Book, available in either 10.6-inch LCD or 12-inch Super AMOLED display, firing in the line of the Microsoft Surface range. Samsung is primarily aiming these new devices with a nod towards the professional market, but are keen to say that they’re suitable for consumers as well."Samsung Launch the Galaxy Book 10.6-inch and 12-inch: Windows Tablets with Kaby Lake
Sunday, February 26, 2017
Samsung Launch the Galaxy Book 10.6-inch and 12-inch: Windows Tablets with Kaby Lake (AnandTech)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 4:24 PM
