"Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s Meg Whitman, who has been working to transform the company into a more efficient corporate-technology provider, is being thwarted by rising supply costs and aggressive cloud rivals.HPE's Whitman Struggles in Shift to Smaller Size, Cloud Pressure - Bloomberg
Whitman on Thursday cut the company’s adjusted profit forecast for the current fiscal year, missing analysts’ estimates. At the same time, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales that missed projections for the third consecutive quarter. Though citing some challenges beyond her control, Whitman said she pushed some executives too hard while the information technology provider frees itself of underperforming businesses and finds new growth opportunities."
Friday, February 24, 2017
Perhaps HPE should diversify by merging with a company that's doing better amid current market dynamics, e.g., HP Inc. (HPQ) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 (Zacks)
