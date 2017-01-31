Also see Inside Dropbox’s Identity Overhaul (Backchannel) and This Is Dropbox’s Latest Plan to Challenge Google, Microsoft, and Box (Fortune)
"The biggest question now is whether Paper is the transformative product Dropbox wants it to be. Because many organizations do already pay for Office 365 or Google’s G Suite, Dropbox knows that it must play nice with competitors’ products or risk alienating workers who either enjoy using Microsoft Word or Google Sheets or do so out of necessity. To that end, Dropbox Paper isn’t focused solely on creation. It will let you import, edit, and collaborate on a number of other file types from Google, Microsoft, and others.Dropbox finally brings its Google Docs competitor out of beta - The Verge
“We fully expect Paper to be used in environments where people are using Microsoft and Google products,” says Rob Baesman, Dropbox’s head of product. “That’s the rule, not the exception.” Still, it’s an open question whether Paper is substantive enough to fend off competition. Just last week, competitor Box revealed its own note-taking productivity software that accomplishes many of the same tasks."