"When our robot overlords arrive, will they decide to kill us or cooperate with us?Google Just Found the One Question It Can’t Yet Answer - Bloomberg
New research from DeepMind, Alphabet Inc.’s London-based artificial intelligence unit could ultimately shed light on this fundamental question.
They have been investigating the conditions in which reward-optimizing beings, whether human or robot, would chose to cooperate, rather than compete. The answer could have implications for how computer intelligence may eventually be deployed to manage complex systems such as an economy, city traffic flows, or environmental policy."
Thursday, February 09, 2017
See Understanding Agent Cooperation (DeepMind blog) for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:25 AM
