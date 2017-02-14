"The key takeaway is that both technologies and habits rooted in the 20th century are keeping the 21st century vision of the modern workplace from becoming reality. For example, despite the appearance of modern communications and collaboration tools, it’s the “old school” methods of emails, phone calls and texts that make up 75% of all communications with co-workers. There are certainly some differences based on the age of the employee, but even for workers under 45, the number is 71% (emails and voice calls make up 58% for that age group).Modern Workplaces Still More Vision Than Reality | Tech.pinions - Perspective, Insight, Analysis
From a device perspective, the most common tool by far is not a smartphone, but a company-owned desktop PC, which is used for just under half (48%) of all device-related work. (For the record, personally owned smartphones are only used for 7.5% of total work on average.) Partially as a result, some version of Windows is used for rougly 2/3 (65%) of all work, with Android at 11%, iOS at 10%, and the rest split among cloud-based platforms, Macs, Linux and other alternative options. Arguably, that is a drop from the days when Windows owned 90%+, but it still shows how dominant Microsoft is in the workplace."
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Modern Workplaces Still More Vision Than Reality | Tech.pinions - Perspective, Insight, Analysis
Room for communication/collaboration improvement
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:42 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)