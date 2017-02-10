"Each company is shaped by the outsize reputation of its founding leader. Whereas Kalanick is seen as a pugnacious Ayn Rand fanboy who champions free markets, Musk is a whiz bringing rocket ships, electric cars, traffic-busting tunnels, solar energy and other futuristic goodies to humanity. “Elon Musk absolutely has created the Tesla brand very much based on his personal brand,” said Daniel Binns, managing director at Omnicom Group Inc.-owned consulting firm Interbrand. “There’s a huge amount of positive goodwill for the brand, and therefore, if there was any sense of negativity, they’d be able to deal with it.”After Trump Fallout, Uber Can’t Shake Its Elon Musk Envy - Bloomberg
The Tesla brand—and by extension, Musk’s—represents “a noble ambition: The vision is to make the world more sustainable by providing renewable energy sources, cars and battery sources,” Binns said. “Uber doesn’t have that. It’s not known for being a mission-driven organization.”"
