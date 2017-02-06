"Silicon Valley is stepping up its confrontation with the Trump administration.Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and 94 other tech companies call travel ban ‘unlawful’ in rare coordinated legal action - The Washington Post
On Sunday night, technology giants Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter, Uber and many others filed a legal brief opposing the administration’s contentious entry ban, according to people familiar with the matter. The move represents a rare coordinated action across a broad swath of the industry — 97 companies in total— and demonstrates the depth of animosity toward the Trump ban."
Monday, February 06, 2017
Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and 94 other tech companies call travel ban 'unlawful' in rare coordinated legal action - The Washington Post
Trump the uniter
