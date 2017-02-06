Monday, February 06, 2017

Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and 94 other tech companies call travel ban ‘unlawful’ in rare coordinated legal action - The Washington Post

Trump the uniter

"Silicon Valley is stepping up its confrontation with the Trump administration.

On Sunday night, technology giants Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter, Uber and many others filed a legal brief opposing the administration’s contentious entry ban, according to people familiar with the matter. The move represents a rare coordinated action across a broad swath of the industry — 97 companies in total— and demonstrates the depth of animosity toward the Trump ban."
Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and 94 other tech companies call travel ban ‘unlawful’ in rare coordinated legal action - The Washington Post
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 