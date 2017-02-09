"Mobile apps like Apple News, SmartNews, Google News, and others may be your favorite news aggregators. But I have always been partial to Flipboard, the beautiful and clever app which started off six years ago as a way to turn social media posts into handsome magazine-like articles on iPads.Mossberg: Flipboard redesigns itself around ‘smart’ digital magazines - The Verge
Since then, Flipboard has grown to over 100 million monthly active users and spread to the iPhone, Android, and the web. Its sources now include almost anything online, through publisher partnerships and open feeds, and, since 2012, its users have been able to create their own manually curated magazines using simple tools.
Now, Flipboard is launching a major redesign, version 4.0, which is built around “smart,” magazines on topics you choose, tailored using highly granular choices of subjects or sources, and automatically updated as relevant new content is published online."
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Now with "Passion Picker" publication profile precision
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:41 AM
