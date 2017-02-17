"Moving to DocumentDB doesn’t require you to rewrite your apps or throw away your existing tools. DocumentDB supports protocol for MongoDB, which means DocumentDB databases can now be used as the data store for apps written for MongoDB. This also means that by using existing drivers for MongoDB databases, your applications written for MongoDB can now communicate with DocumentDB and use DocumentDB databases instead of MongoDB databases. In many cases, you can switch from using MongoDB to DocumentDB by simply changing a connection string. Using this functionality, you can easily build and run MongoDB database applications in the Azure cloud - leveraging DocumentDB's fully managed and scalable NoSQL databases, while continuing to use familiar skills and tools for MongoDB. Furthermore, we only support SSL for Mongo (not http) for the benefit of all users."Dear #MongoDB users, we welcome you in #Azure #DocumentDB | Blog | Microsoft Azure
Friday, February 17, 2017
Dear #MongoDB users, we welcome you in #Azure #DocumentDB | Blog | Microsoft Azure
Embrace and extend, cloud document database service domain
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:36 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)