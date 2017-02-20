"Why are they doing this? In the two years since the device was first announced, companies like Magic Leap have made big promises about their technology and how it will transform the world. Today, you cannot buy a device made by Magic Leap nor have we even seen a retail device from any other company in this space. In short, Microsoft has a large lead in the AR space and isn’t feeling pressure to release a product that is only an incremental update.Microsoft Accelerates HoloLens V3 Development, Sidesteps V2 - Thurrott.com
By skipping what was version two on their roadmap, the company can accelerate version three which will be closer to a generational leap and help keep Microsoft ahead of the competition. My sources are telling me that this version of Hololens will not arrive until 2019."
Monday, February 20, 2017
A virtual "3.0" release?...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:39 AM
