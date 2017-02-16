Also see Smart glasses bring vision to legally blind (Mashable)
"Yvonne Felix is walking toward me wearing a device that could be straight out of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."This 'Star Trek'-like headset helps the legally blind see again - CNET
Like Geordi La Forge in the science fiction series, Felix is legally blind. In the show, La Forge, played by LeVar Burton, wore a headset called VISOR that helped him see again. Felix is wearing its real-world equivalent, the eSight 3.
The eSight 3 has a camera that works with high-resolution displays and optical prisms in the headset to restore sight to those with low vision. The video image is presented to the user in a way that can overcome the cause of their vision loss."