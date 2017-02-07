Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Google debuts Cloud Search, a smart search engine for G Suite customers | TechCrunch

Check this Google post for more details

"Google today launched for its business customers a new tool called Google Cloud Search, which will allow users to search across G Suite products, including Drive, Gmail, Sites, Calendar, Docs, Contacts and more. The service was previously available in a limited preview, where it was known as Springboard, and described as something like a Google Now for enterprise workers.

Springboard, now Cloud Search, is designed for use in larger companies where different groups and individuals have access to different files. The search service respects file-sharing permissions, so users can only access what’s available to them, whether that’s company-wide resources like a policy manual, team projects or documents only they can see."
Google debuts Cloud Search, a smart search engine for G Suite customers | TechCrunch
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 