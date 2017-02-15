"The social network on Tuesday announced a new app for set-top boxes, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and the Samsung Smart TV. The app will let you watch the same kinds of video you can already find on Facebook, but (presumably) on a much larger screen.Facebook is launching an app for Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV - Recode
Dan Rose, Facebook’s VP of Partnerships, announced the new app at the Code Media conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, Calif.
“A lot of people when they’re watching video on News Feed during the day will save it for later because they don’t have time to watch that three-minute video,” Rose said. “Now it’s easy to go on your TV if you want to do that at night."
The new app, which will launch in the next few weeks, gives Facebook yet another way to reach consumers interested in videos and, most likely, another platform to sell video ads."
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Check this Facebook newsroom post for more details
