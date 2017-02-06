Intel outside; also see Intel drones form US flag for Lady Gaga's halftime show (Engadget)
"Drones were a big part of this year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show for the first time ever. Hundreds of the devices helped this year’s performer — Lady Gaga — kick her show off, presenting a colorful, swirling backdrop as she stood on the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium. But as Gaga herself seemed to leap from the roof, dropping down to the stadium to start her show proper, her army of drones didn’t follow.The Super Bowl halftime show drones weren't flying live - The Verge
That’s because the drone shows were actually filmed earlier this week, as Intel confirmed to The Verge. That includes Gaga’s intro sequence, which saw her dancing in front of an American flag, and a later 10-second spot that featured the drones as they changed from the Pepsi to Intel logos. Restrictions placed on the area by the Federal Aviation Administration forbid drones from flying within a 34.5 mile radius of the NRG Stadium, in addition to other rules that bar drones from hovering too high, or from doing acrobatic maneuvers directly above hundreds of thousands of people."