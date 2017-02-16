"Businesses were already posting jobs to their Pages, according to Andrew Bosworth, Facebook's VP of ads and its business platform. The hope is that now it'll be easier to find those postings and apply for them.Facebook is rolling out job postings and applications - Recode
The news is not so great for existing job platforms like LinkedIn, which charges recruiters to post and promote jobs on its platform. Facebook isn't necessarily the first place you think of when looking for a new job, but it could certainly offer some competition to LinkedIn and has a much larger user base.
The new feature will start to roll out beginning Wednesday, but only in the U.S. and Canada."
Coincidentally, LinkedIn, a Microsoft company since December 2016, is expanding its social networking overlap with Facebook. Also see Facebook’s new job opening posts poach business from LinkedIn (TechCrunch)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:16 AM
